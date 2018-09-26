Big rig crash closes North County off-ramp for hours

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A crashed big rig blocked an Escondido off-ramp from afternoon through evening Wednesday, snarling rush hour traffic in the area.

Big-rig accident on N. Centre City Pkwy off-ramp in Escondido. Ramp closed, traffic slowed in the area. Clean up eta now between 10PM & Midnight. pic.twitter.com/Qt66riBqHh — Kristen Shanahan (@k_shan7) September 27, 2018

The oversize-load truck crashed on the winding eastbound off-ramp of State Route 78 at N. Centre City Parkway around 1 p.m.

The big rig slid off the road and was left stretched across the lane, scattering debris around the area. Officials had to bring in two cranes from Lakeside to stabilize the truck and move the debris. Officials said cleaning up the mess and re-opening the ramp would likely take until after 10 p.m.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.