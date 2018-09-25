Woman sitting on curb hit by SUV in San Ysidro

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. – A 60-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in San Ysidro, police said Tuesday.

It happened shortly before 11 p.m. Monday in the 5900 block of Rail Court, just east of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said.

The victim was sitting on the east curb of the roadway, resting her head on her knees with her arms wrapped around her legs, when she was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Rail Court, Buttle said.

The vehicle, which was described as a dark-colored SUV, then drove away from the area, Buttle said.

The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Buttle said.

Department traffic division officers were investigating the collision.