Viejas bingo player may have exposed others to tuberculosis

SAN DIEGO -- County health officials announced Tuesday a third person within a month was diagnosed with tuberculosis.

The most recently diagnosed person played bingo at Viejas Bingo located in the Viejas Outlets, and rode the Sun Charter San Diego North Line to the facility, said officials.

Officials warned potential exposure times occurred during the afternoon and evening hours between May 10-24 and during evening hours May 25-July 26, and again on August 9 and 18.

HHSA are partnering with Viejas Bingo and Sun Carter to inform patrons and staff who may have been exposed.

Officials encourage TB screenings for those who traveled on the San Diego North Line bus service or who visited the bingo area during the dates identified above. Those who may have been exposed are encouraged to contact their medical provider or County Public Health for a TB screening. TB testing will be offered to staff at no cost by Occupational Health starting the week of September 24.

“Testing is recommended for all those exposed to assure they are not infected, since initial infection usually has no symptoms,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “For any infected individuals, early diagnosis and prompt treatment can prevent the infectious form of the disease.”

Individuals who would like more information on this exposure are asked to call:

County TB Control Program (619) 692-8621

Viejas Bingo Risk Management (619) 659-2422

Sun Charter of San Diego (619) 336-9206