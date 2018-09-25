Victim identified in deadly North County bar shooting related to suspected gunman

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Authorities Tuesday identified the victim of a deadly shooting after a man opened fire at a bar in Escondido over the weekend.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Antonio Martinez, of Escondido, said police.

Antonio was the brother of 32-year-old Manuel Eliseo Martinez who was arrested for the shooting, said the Escondido Police Department.

Police received numerous calls about the shooting at Pounders bar located in the 100 block of W. Grand Avenue just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

The Martinez brothers left the bar at a high rate of speed when their car tires began to lose traction, said police. Someone inside the bar yelled at them for speeding, causing the brothers to return to the bar to confront the patron. Antonio apparently got physical with the patron and began punching him while Manuel pointed a gun at the same patron, according to police.

A third party attempted to break up the fight when Manuel fired two rounds, striking his brother and the third party who intervened, said police.

Antonio succumbed to his injuries, while the third party, who has not been identified, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Arriving offers say witnesses identified the gunman to them. Officers chased the suspect on foot for several blocks before he was taken into custody.

The third party victim was unsure if the brother had any gang ties.

Police say Manuel is a documented gang member and was a wanted suspect in three other violent crimes committed in Escondido since October 2017. Escondido police had been actively searching for him since that time. Manuel was deported from the U.S. six times, the latest being August 3, 2016. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have been actively looking for Manuel for illegal re-entry into the United States since October 2017.

Manuel was booked into Vista jail on a litany of charges including murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon to commit an assault, carrying a loaded firearm in public, being a gang member possessing a firearm, possession of a controlled substance for sales, being a felon possessing a firearm and ammunition, and resisting arrest, according to Lt. Chris Lick with Escondido police.