Trial begins for ‘wannabe rapper’ accused of killing best friend

VISTA, Calif - The murder trial of a wannabe rapper accused of killing his best friend and dumping his body on a rural roadside began Tuesday.

The body of 21-year-old D’Angelo Charon was discovered on the side of Twin Oaks Road in a remote area of Vista on July 12, 2017. He had been shot three times.

About 24 hours later, police arrested Shyrehl Wesley, 20, and his 18-year-old girlfriend, Sheffah Chevis.

In his opening statement Tuesday, prosecutor Keith Watanabe laid out his case for the jury, describing Wesley as a cold-blooded murderer who killed his friend as he pleaded for his life.

Following the discovery of the body, investigators were quickly able to collect surveillance video and a trail of blood leading to Wesley and his girlfriend.

Chevis was described as a former straight-A honor student who began spiraling downward after hooking up with Wesley.

Investigators found receipts from a liquor store in San Diego in the victim’s pockets. Surveillance video from the store clearly showed the three friends together. Police traced the license plate of the vehicle the three were seen in at the liquor store to Chevis’ home. Inside the car, investigators found bloody clothes matching the clothes worn by Westley in the liquor store surveillance video. A gun identified as the one used to kill D’Angelo was found in the home.

According to the prosecutor, when the two were questioned separately, Chevis told investigators that Wesley planned the murder and pulled the trigger. She testified she was waiting in the car and heard D’Angelo’s cries for mercy.

She later accepted a plea deal which allowed her to plead guilty to manslaughter instead of murder.

It’s that plea deal that the defense is hanging their case on, telling the jury that Chevis would say anything to avoid life in prison. Wesley’s attorney said Chevis was jealous and angry because only after the arrest did she learn that Wesley was married and had a child with another woman.

The trial will continue Wednesday.

If found guilty Westley could be sentenced to life in prison.