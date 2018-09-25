Sources: Victor Ortiz charged with 3 counts of felony sexual assault

OXNARD, Calif. — Boxing star Victor Ortiz turned himself into authorities on sexual assault charges including rape Tuesday, according to TMZ.

The actor, who appeared on reality dance competition “Dancing with the Stars,” along with films “Southpaw” and “Expendables 3” turned himself into authorities Tuesday, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports court records indicate the encounter occurred at a home in Oxnard on March 19. The victim filed a report the same day.

Ortiz was charged with three counts of felony sexual assault and booked on a $100, 000 bail.

This is a developing story. We will update the story with more information as new details become available.