SDG&E powers up new transmission line in North County

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Gas & Electric announced Tuesday the activation of a 15-mile transmission line from Sycamore Canyon to Penasquitos to improve electrical reliability.

Construction of the 230-kilovolt line began in January 2017. SDG&E officials say it will deliver more consistent service to Mira Mesa, Scripps Ranch and Poway and help alleviate local traffic, allowing energy service to reach the rest of SDG&E’s customers faster.

“This new transmission line delivers best-in-class reliability to the customers we are proud to serve,” said David Geier, SDG&E’s senior vice president of electric operations. “We want to thank the residents and business owners who were impacted by construction for their patience over the last year. This vital infrastructure will improve California’s power grid and ensure our region remains resilient and prepared for the increasing amount of renewable energy we continue to deliver.”

The California Independent System Operator called the new line a “critical component” to maintaining the reliability of utility service in San Diego County because of the closure of the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station.

“As we plan and prepare for a continually changing energy landscape, additions like this transmission line (are) assisting the ISO grid in delivering reliable power more efficiently to our customers in the state of California,” said Neil Miller, executive director of infrastructure development for Cal-ISO.