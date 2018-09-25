Referendum qualifies to overturn San Diego’s tough new Airbnb regulations

SAN DIEGO — A referendum to overturn strict new regulations governing short-term rentals in San Diego has qualified for the ballot, the county Registrar of Voters determined Tuesday.

Now that the measure has qualified, it will put the regulations on hold until the issue can be decided by voters, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Supporters of the referendum effort, including representatives of home-sharing platforms Airbnb and HomeAway, as well as a coalition of vacation rental hosts, turned in more than 62,000 signatures last month in hopes of qualifying the referendum for a future ballot.

Nearly 36,000 signatures of registered voters were needed to force a public vote on the new regulations, which restrict short-term rentals to one’s primary residence only and outlaw the rental of second homes for stays under 30 days.

The City Council now has the option of either placing the measure on a future ballot — either in 2020 or possibly earlier if a special election were authorized — or it could withdraw its action.

Read the full article at The San Diego Union-Tribune.