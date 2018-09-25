Motorist survives after car plummets 500 feet down embankment

POWAY, Calif. — A motorist whose SUV crashed off a North County street into a roadside gorge Tuesday afternoon escaped serious injury, despite plummeting roughly 500 feet down a sheer embankment.

The 69-year old woman was heading south on Tech Center Drive in Poway shortly after 1 p.m. when she failed to yield for a stop sign at Kirkham Way, sending her 2006 Honda CRV vaulting over a curb and careening into the canyon adjacent to the T intersection, sheriff’s officials reported.

“According to witnesses, the driver may have had a medical emergency (prior to the accident),” Sgt. David Toner said.

Deputies found the motorist, conscious and alert, inside the vehicle where it came to rest in the ravine.

Emergency crews rescued the woman, whose name was not released, and airlifted her to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the sergeant said.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the accident, according to Toner.