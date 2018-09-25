Motorcyclist dies after rear-ending pickup on freeway

SAN DIEGO — A 54-year-old motorcyclist was killed Tuesday in a freeway crash in Mission Valley.

The man was riding to the south on state Route 163 shortly before 8 a.m. when his 1981 Yamaha RS rear-ended a 2017 Ford F-150 pickup truck that had slowed amid heavy traffic near Friars Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist fell off the two-wheeler and tumbled onto the roadway, where he was hit by a 2013 BMW 328i.

Medics took the Escondido resident to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. His name was withheld pending family notification.

No one else was hurt in the accident, which left three southbound lanes blocked on the freeway in the area for about 90 minutes, the CHP reported.