Man badly injured when SUV overturns off freeway

SAN DIEGO — A young man suffered major leg injuries Tuesday when his SUV veered off Interstate 805 in the Clairemont area and overturned.

The crash about 2 a.m. on the southbound I-805, south of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Jake Sanchez said.

The 20-year-old driver lost control of his 2006 Jeep Liberty or unknown reasons and the SUV went off the side of the freeway and overturned, Sanchez said.

The unidentified motorist, who was the lone occupant of the SUV, was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego with major but non-life- threatening injuries to his right leg, Sanchez said.