Recall issued for ground beef sold at Target, Sam’s Club

SAN DIEGO – Ground beef sold at Target, Sam’s Club and several other national retailers was recalled due to a deadly outbreak of E. coli, the USDA reported Tuesday.

The recall covers more than 132,000 pounds of beef products produced and packaged by Colorado-based Cargill Meat Solutions dated June 21. The products have established number “EST. 86R” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The items were shipped to retailers nationwide to Sam’s Clubs, Safeway and Meijer stores. Target stores in California, Florida and Iowa also received the recalled meat.

Full list of recalled products

The recalled meat was linked to 17 illnesses and one death dating back to July 5 through 25, according to USDA.

Health officials are warning consumers as the products may be frozen and still in their freezers.

Anyone who has meat covered by the recall is advised to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.