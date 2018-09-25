Free transit, discounted Lyft, Uber service offered for Rideshare Week

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Association of Governments Tuesday announced its partnership with ride-hailing companies Lyft and Uber for National Rideshare Week Oct. 1-5.

SANDAG and its iCommute program are encouraging all San Diego residents to use public transit and ride-hailing services during Rideshare Week, which includes Free Ride Day on Oct. 2. During Free Ride Day, all MTS and North County Transit District services will be free, and Uber and Lyft will offer discounted fares for riders to travel to transit stops.

“SANDAG is committed to promoting and providing resources for Rideshare Week every year. It is a great opportunity for commuters to learn about alternative ways to get to and from work,” said SANDAG Board Chair and Del Mar City Councilman Terry Sinnott. “Rideshare Week aligns with the SANDAG goals of reducing traffic congestion and greenhouse gas emissions in the San Diego region and preserving our quality of life for generations to come.”

SANDAG has also partnered with Waze Carpool for Rideshare week. The company will offer free carpool rides in San Diego County throughout the week. In addition to Free Ride Day, residents who pledge to use carpool and public transit services during Rideshare Week can enter two drawings to win an Apple Watch and an iPad, according to SANDAG.