Family, friends seek justice for single father killed in hit-and-run

Police are also still searching for the driver of a BMW responsible for his death.

The father of an 11-year-old was taken to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Aaron Raspberry, 32, was killed riding his motorcycle on Main Street near Cesar E. Chavez Parkway on September 15. Police say a silver BMW made a left turn out of a parking lot and struck Raspberry. The driver immediately fled the scene.

SAN DIEGO -- Family and friends of a fatal motorcycle crash victim want justice for the single father killed in Barrio Logan.

“It’s going to be sad not having him in my life. I feel like we should have grown old together,” Tuniyants said.

The two were like brothers and knew each other since the age of 10.

“He’s amazing. He’s goofy, fun, energetic," Tuniyants said describing his best friend.

Tuniyants is devastated he will never hear his friend's voice again and wants justice.

“The person who hit him is usually the first responder, so they should have contacted somebody right away and stayed there with him to support him instead of just seeing how bad he was and leaving him,” said Tuniyants.

Although the two grew up together, Tuniyants wishes they spent more time together.

Tuniyants set up a GoFundMe page and will host an upcoming fundraiser Thursday.

The fundraiser will be held at The Sweetwater Lane Community Park.