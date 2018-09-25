East County residents rally against sand mining project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKESIDE, Calif. – A group of East County residents plans to testify at a public hearing in Lakeside against a proposed sand mining project.

The group, which includes members of the Kumeyaay Nation, scientists and environmentalists, is concerned about a proposal to excavate sand from nearly 480 acres in the El Monte Valley. The sand mining company, El Monte Nature Preserve LLC, proposes digging up to 100 feet into the San Diego River riverbed to harvest up to 18 million tons of sand a year.

Tuesday evening, the company plans to present an environmental impact report on the project at the Lakeside Community Center. Opponents plan to testify during the meeting.

Lakeside Resident, Michael Evans-Layng moved with his wife to the El Monte Valley. He tells FOX 5 that this is not just a Lakeside issue.

“Everybody will lose their wells, everybody there is at great risk to their health and then you just have the loss of the natural habitat, it’s one of the most beautiful valleys left in San Diego,” said Lakeside Resident, Michael Evans-Layng.

There is one paved road out of the valley, two-lane El Monte Road leading to El Capitan Water Reservoir. The road is used by over 200 residents in the town. Locals tell FOX 5, over 160 trucks on the road every three minutes every day, five days a week, will create a significant impact on the traffic, especially because four more large projects are planned in the area.

In addition, there are several endangered species in the area, including more than 23 Glossy snakes, Least Bell’s Vireos, California gnatcatchers, golden eagles, bald eagles, and Quino Checkerspot butterflies that live in the valley and are found nowhere else.

“This is planned to go on for decades and the disruption to the valley will be total not just for the animal life but also for the people there,” said Evans-Layng. “Partly because of the health impacts from the diesel, the spores from Valley Fever. Plus you have the endangered species that will be totally disrupted and it’s a throw of the dice if as to whether or not they’d ever come back to something that was reclaimed.”

Members of the Kumeyaay Nation object to the mining because the valley is an historical and spiritual site with numerous artifacts and burial sites.

“There’s going to be some of my people, my relatives, my family stuff that’s going to get lost at the end of this,” said Barona Band of Mission Indians, Bobby Wallace. “Somebody to come in and is going to start digging it up and tearing it up that is disrespectful to me, and disrespectful to all tribes actually.”

Environmentalists have concerns about the effect of the project on the area’s aquifer and some opponents are concerned that the sand mine could pose a health risk by disrupting the soil and spreading Valley Fever, a fungal infection.

“That’s a deadly fungus," said Preserve Our El Monte Environmentalist, Ana Nita. “So with the sand on our winds, the county people downtown might feel that as a very nice breeze but that’s the breath of death for us if the sand mining is going to go in the valley."

Some residents are demanding county supervisor Dianne Jacob ask for the county's Michael Beck to resign due to conflict of interest. Beck has two environmental organizations involved in restoring sand mines at Hanson Pond in Lakeside, Endangered Habitat League and Endangered Habitat Conservancy. He is purchasing land through one of these non-profits with grants, public funds and donations and is using the other to restore land. Beck has partnered with El Monte Nature Preserve to secure the paid contract of the restoration post-sand extraction.

“I’m worried that a lot of people in San Diego will just write us Lakesiders off as not in my backyard types. And people aren’t really realizing that El Monte Valley is part of the backyard for the whole county," said Lakeside Resident, Michael Evans-Layng.