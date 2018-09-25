Drive-by gunman sprays bullets at people standing in front yard of home

SAN DIEGO — Police Tuesday were searching for whoever fired at least four gunshots from a vehicle at three people, but did not strike anyone, in the front yard of a house in the Chollas View area.

It happened shortly after 7:45 p.m. Monday in the 4400 block of Market Street, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said.

An unknown number of people were in a vehicle that pulled up to the residence on Market Street and a person in the vehicle fired at least four rounds at three people who were in sitting in the front yard of the house, Buttle said. The vehicle then left westbound on Market Street.

A vehicle description was not immediately available.

No one was hit by the gunfire, but officers found four bullet holes in a white picket fence located in the front yard, Buttle said.

A witness told officers he heard someone shout something from the vehicle before the shooting, Buttle said.

No suspect information was immediately available, but detectives from the San Diego Police Department’s gang unit were investigating the incident.