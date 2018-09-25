Carlsbad surfer reported missing in Mexico

CARLSBAD, Calif. – The public has been asked to help find a well-known surfer from Carlsbad who went missing in Mexico.

Adam Francis D’Esposito, 39, went missing nearly two weeks ago. He was last seen driving a silver Volvo station wagon with CA plates 4VZK300 in Baja Malibu, Mexico, according to friends and family.

Professional surfer Kelly Slater joined the effort to find him by posting a picture with the caption “Missing Person” Sunday.

“A familiar face in our surf world has been missing for nearly two weeks, last seen in Baja Malibu, Mexico on 8/9 driving a silver Volvo station wagon. It really hits home when someone you know goes missing. Please, anyone with any info whatsoever call the numbers on this post and/or leave a message below. Anything you might possibly have seen or heard could be helpful. You may have seen ‘Biff’ surfing in Tahiti or San Diego over the years. He’s been a familiar face in many lineups,” Slater posted on Instagram.

D’Esposito has brown hair, blue eyes and is 5-feet, 11-inches tall. He weighs 190 pounds.

Anyone with information should call 760-805-5520 or 409-565-1050.