Vandals target South Bay church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Police are searching for the vandals responsible for spray painting the Church of Christ with hateful messages in San Diego's Encanto neighborhood.

The foul messages and drawings spray painted in blue were discovered Monday morning on a wall and steps of the church located on the intersection of Division and 61st Streets.

Harold, who did not provide his last name, has been a member of the church for 30 years.

"I'm completely shocked. Surprised that someone would go to this level,” Harold said.

He also spoke on behalf on his fellow church members.

“We’re just completely disappointed,” Harold said.

The members say they were disappointed, but the long-time member said they are not angry.

“I don’t think we’ll ever reach the point where we hate someone that does this because it’s just not in our psyche to hate somebody. We’re loving people,” Harold said.

Harold told FOX 5 he has already forgiven the vandal, or vandals. If he ever encountered them, he shares some words of wisdom.

“There’s more to life than going around destroying people’s property,” Harold said. “Just try something, do something else. Get some love in your life, some peace and some happiness."

San Diego police are investigating this incident. So far, no arrests have been made.