SUV crashes into Lakeside house after brakes fail, driver says

LAKESIDE, Calif. - An SUV crashed into a house in Lakeside early Monday morning.

Stephanie Sanders said she was driving her Ford Excursion downhill when the brakes stopped working and her SUV crashed into the house in the 10800 block of Oak Creek Drive. The crash happened around 1:45 a.m.

The two homeowners were watching television when the vehicle came crashing through their living room. They were not injured.

Sanders and her passenger were not injured.

The living room reportedly was full of antique furniture, according to Sanders.