Son’s body found in mangled car after father receives GPS crash alert

PAUMA VALLEY, Calif. – Authorities found a man in a car that went down an embankment in Pauma Valley after his father received an alert from a GPS device, according to California Highway Patrol.

The 28-year-old man’s father contacted CHP around 5:45 a.m. after receiving the alert that his son had been involved in a crash, California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe said.

Officer and firefighters searched Pauma Heights Road, which was blanketed in heavy fog, and located a Mazda 3 sedan around 7:15 a.m. about 500 feet down an embankment off the right side of the road, Latulippe said.

Investigators believe the Pauma man was traveling downhill at high speed when he lost control of the car, which went off the right side of the road, Latulippe said.

The driver, who was found inside the car, was pronounced dead at the scene, Latulippe said. His name was withheld pending family notification.