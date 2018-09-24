Single dad killed in hit-n-run crash was city employee

SAN DIEGO – Aaron Raspberry had only owned his new motorcycle for a few weeks when he was struck while riding it last Sunday by a hit-and-run driver in Barrio Logan.

The 32-year-old San Diego city employee and single father died from blunt force torso injuries on Wednesday at a UC San Diego Medical Center.

Close friend Slavic Tuniyants said Raspberry’s friends and family are still reeling over the loss of a man who was known for his laughter and energy, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

“He was so funny and goofy and was just the most amazing person,” said Tuniyants, who has set up a Gofundme campaign to create a memorial fund for Raspberry’s young son, Emmanuel.

Tuniyants said Raspberry had just purchased the motorcycle he was riding at the time of the crash, “which makes it even more tragic.”

Raspberry was riding the motorcycle northbound on Main Street near Cesar E. Chavez Parkway in Barrio Logan at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 when a silver BMW sedan made a left turn out of a parking lot and Raspberry’s motorcycle struck the driver’s side of the car.

