Report: Raiders consider San Diego as temporary home

SAN DIEGO — Will the Oakland Raiders rent out San Diego’s stadium in Mission Valley as a temporary home until their venue in Las Vegas is built?

Probably not, but Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports reported Sunday that NFL sources tell him the Raiders have made “very preliminary overtures” to San Diego officials, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

LaCanfora deemed as “very remote” the chances of the Raiders will ever play a game at SDCCU Stadium but said the team is exploring alternatives should its negotiations with Oakland officials fail to produce a lease.

LaCanfora’s NFL sources say the most obvious short-term landing spot for the Raiders is the NFL stadium in Santa Clara that’s home to the San Francisco 49ers.