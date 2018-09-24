Police: Man bites CHP officer after crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A CHP officer was hospitalized Monday after he was bitten by a man who crashed his car in Chula Vista, police say.

CHP officers arrived to the scene of the crash on Interstate 5 near the Main Street exit around 1 p.m.

Officers say the male driver became argumentative. The confrontation escalated when the driver became violent, and bit one of the officers on the arm.

The first person who arrived to to the crash site happened to be a retired deputy who currently owns a car towing business in Chula Vista.

"I think there was definitely something wrong with him. Whether he was drunk or on drugs, I mean the guy... there were probably 9 or 10 of us on top of this guy...and he was fighting," said Larry White of Signature Towing.

White says when he pulled over to help, the other passengers threw out a bottle of beer before fleeing the scene on foot.

The driver was arrested for suspicion of a DUI and assault on a peace officer.

As for the bitten officer, his injuries were considered non-life-threatening. However, he was transported to a local hospital.