Man who exposed himself to woman in Carmel Valley gets probation

SAN DIEGO — A man who pleaded guilty to exposing himself to a pedestrian and performing a lewd act in front of her on a Carmel Valley roadside last year was sentenced Monday to three years of probation.

Jaysonron Anuran Muncal, 29, also will have to register as a sex offender and undergo counseling as part of the punishment handed down by San Diego Superior Court Judge Cindy Davis.

On the morning of June 5, 2017, Muncal drove up alongside a jogger who was pushing her 2-year-old daughter in a stroller on West Ocean Air Drive and asked her for directions. When she approached the window of his SUV, she saw that he was masturbating and screamed for help, according to prosecutors.

Muncal then drove off, and the woman took a picture of the departing car. She posted the photograph on the social media site Nextdoor.com and reported the crime to San Diego police.

The following day, Muncal drove up to another female pedestrian in the same neighborhood and asked her for directions. Recognizing his car from the online posting, the woman made an emergency call, and officers quickly tracked down the suspect and took him into custody.

Two months ago, Muncal pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure.

“Our office vigorously prosecutes criminals who prey on our community, particularly children,” City Attorney Mara Elliott said. “Sex crimes terrorize our neighborhoods. Registration as a sex offender gives warning to the community that this person is a sexual predator who could reoffend.”

If he violates the terms of his probation — which include an order that he stay away from the area where the crime occurred — Muncal could face up to six months in jail, according to prosecutors.