Man found dead with $10K in cash died of natural causes, police say

SAN DIEGO – A man whose body was found near a gate to the U.S. Navy Training Support Center died of natural causes, police said Monday.

Police received reports of a Hispanic man in his 40’s lying on the sidewalk “not breathing” in front of a tire shop near Main and D streets around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. Investigators said the man was carrying $10,000 in cash.

When officers arrived, they initially described the man’s death as a homicide, but detectives later told FOX 5 they were also considering accidental drug overdose, leaving the cause undetermined as of Sunday evening.

Monday afternoon, police said they had determined that the death was not a homicide and handed the case over to the San Diego County Medical Examiner.