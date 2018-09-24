Man arrested after leading officers on foot chase at high school in East County

LAKESIDE, Calif. — A man was arrested after he led officers on a foot chase at El Capitan High School in Lakeside, said police.

Deputies say they noticed a vehicle running a stop sign that was traveling southbound on Ashwood Street around 2:15 p.m., said San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Police pulled over the vehicle about a quarter of a mile down the road near El Capitan High School when the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Benito Villa, ran out of the car and jumped the fence entering school grounds, according to Sheriff’s officials.

The school was being released at the same time, leading to a temporary lockdown.

Deputies began pursuing Villa on foot before he eventually surrendered, said police.

A Sheriff’s handler and his K-9 found a methamphetamine pipe while conducting a search in the area where he ran. The man also had a warrant for his arrest.

A deputy injured his leg during the pursuit and was transported to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

Villa was arrested and booked into San Diego Central Jail for the warrant, resisting a peace officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.