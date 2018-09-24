× Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein expected to leave post, source says

WASHINGTON – Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein, the senior Justice Department official supervising the investigation into Russian election meddling and its possible ties to President Trump’s inner circle, expects to be fired on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

He was heading to the White House for a meeting on Monday morning, amid conflicting accounts on whether he had offered to resign or would simply be dismissed, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Rosenstein, the top deputy to Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, has been a target of persistent attacks from congressional Republicans over his role in overseeing special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation.

The pressure increased following media reports on Friday that Rosenstein suggested secretly recording the president or removing him from office using the 25th Amendment, steps that were discussed after Trump fired James B. Comey as FBI director in May 2017.

