SWAT team surrounds Birdland home after hearing gunshots

SAN DIEGO -- A SWAT team surrounded a home in Birdland, a San Diego neighborhood near Linda Vista, early Sunday evening.

Police were first called to the home on Seagull Court and Teebird Lane, about a half-mile from Fletcher Elementary School, for a welfare check around 5 p.m. Police heard a gunshot from inside the home as they approached the door and they believe an armed man is inside.

SWAT situation underway near Teebird Ln in this Birdland neighborhood. People are being told to shelter in place @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/r6hI38jPL2 — Justina Myers (@JustinaReports) September 24, 2018

Officers were telling residents in the immediate area to shelter in place while several patrol cars, SWAT team members and a unit from San Diego Fire-Rescue set up outside the home. Finch and Teebird lanes were closed to traffic as the situation unfolded.

Officials released sparse details, but declined to describe the situation as a "stand-off." Officials said the man appears to be suicidal and police could be heard on a loudspeaker telling the man they were there to help, not harm, him.

“We’re not here to harm you.” Chaplain with SDPD speaking with the man inside, asking him to communicate with them @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/s5jG1qdq8i — Justina Myers (@JustinaReports) September 24, 2018