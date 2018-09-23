Six Flags offering $300 prize to those who can spend 30 hours in a coffin

ST. LOUIS — Are you an expert sleeper? This may be a challenge for you.

Fall is officially here, which means you are probably starting to plan out your Halloween festivities.

How does a trip to Missouri sound?

Six Flags St. Louis is celebrating ’30 Years of Scream’ during their annual Freight Fest with a 30-Hour Coffin Challenge.

The theme park’s website states that six coffin dwellers will be selected to spend 30 hours in a coffin beginning at 1 p.m. October 1 until 7 p.m. October 14.

Coffin dwellers will be given designated restroom breaks, but if leaving the coffin for any other reason, they will be eliminated from the contest.

The winners will receive numerous prizes including $300. They will also recieve:

Two 2019 Gold Season Passes;

A Fright Fest Prize package including two VIP Haunted House passes;

A ticket for two to ride the Freak Train for Freaks Unleashed; and

Their coffin! That’s right – the handcrafted coffin is yours to keep!

Six Flags St. Louis also states that if more than one contestant can last more than 30 hours within their coffin, there will be a drawing for the $300.

Those interested can full out a registration form by October 3.