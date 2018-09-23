Residents evacuated from high-rise condo due to flooding

SAN DIEGO — More than 100 condominiums in an East Village condominium high-rise were flooded Sunday, as a water pipe burst.

Water began cascading through the 13-story high Diamond Terrace shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday. The building, at 427 Ninth Ave., is a landmark visible from Petco Park, just north of the center field fence.

The has a rooftop recreation center, but it was not immediately clear where the water spilled.

Fire crews were called to a report of flooding just before 5 a.m., said Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz. She added that the American Red Cross assisted more than 100 residents, and there were no injuries.

Munoz said a San Diego County Health Department and a building engineer were notified, while San Diego Gas & Electric checked for electrical hazards.

According to a KFMB radio report, the flooding also affected two nearby businesses.

Most of the evacuees were staying with family or in hotel rooms, KFMB reported, but it was unclear when they would be able to return to the complex.

The local Red Cross could not be reached for comment.