Police investigate suspicious death near Navy Training Support Center

SAN DIEGO — Police are investigating the death of a man found lying near a gate to the U.S. Navy Training Support Center, San Diego on Sunday.

Police were first alerted at 11:35 a.m. to a Hispanic man in his 40’s lying on the sidewalk “not breathing,” in front of a tire shop near Main and D streets, according to the watch commander’s office. A significant amount of cash was also found by the man’s body, investigators said.

When officers arrived, they initially described the man’s death as a homicide, but detectives later told FOX 5 they were also considering accidental drug overdose, leaving the cause undetermined as of 5 p.m.

