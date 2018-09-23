Lanes closed overnight on I-5 for bridge construction

SAN DIEGO — Crews will close all southbound and northbound lanes for a stretch of Interstate 5 overnight on Sunday to remove wooden support structures from the newly-constructed Gilman Drive Bridge.

The closure will last from 9:30 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday and affect all lanes in the following areas:

Southbound I-5 from the I-5/I-805 interchange to La Jolla Village Drive

Drivers will be diverted to I-805

Drivers will be diverted to I-805 Northbound I-5 from La Jolla Village Drive to Voigt Drive

Drivers will be diverted to I-8, SR-52 and the La Jolla Village Drive ramps

