College classmate claims Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at party

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh now faces allegations of sexual misconduct from a second woman, who claims he exposed himself to her at a Yale party in a new report from the New Yorker magazine.

The claim comes on the heels of weeks of controversy surrounding a claim from another woman, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, that Kavanaugh assualted her in high school.

The New Yorker says the claim dates back to the 1983-84 academic school year, when he exposed himself to a woman named Deborah Ramirez at a dorm room party. Ramirez says she and Kavanaugh were sitting in a small group of students playing a drinking game at the campus’ Lawrance Hall.

Ramirez says she grew increasingly intoxicated as the game wore on, and that eventually one of the young men exposed himself to her. “I remember a penis being in front of my face,” she told the magazine. “I knew that’s not what I wanted, even in that state of mind.”

Then she says another male student shouted to others about the incident: “Somebody yelled down the hall, ‘Brett Kavanaugh just put his penis in Debbie’s face.’ It was his full name. I don’t think it was just ‘Brett.’ And I remember hearing and being mortified that this was out there.”

In a statement obtained by Fox News, Kavanaugh calls Ramirez’s allegation as a “smear.”

“This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen. The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so,” Kavanaugh said. “This is a smear, plain and simple. I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name–and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building–against these last-minute allegations.”

White House spokesperson Kerri Kupec told Fox News: “This 35-year-old, uncorroborated claim is the latest in a coordinated smear campaign by the Democrats designed to tear down a good man. This claim is denied by all who were said to be present and is wholly inconsistent with what many women and men who knew Judge Kavanaugh at the time in college say. The White House stands firmly behind Judge Kavanaugh.”

Ford to testify Thursday

Lawyers for Ford said in a statement on Sunday that she has committed to testifying in an open hearing on Thursday about her allegation of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The statement from attorneys Debra Katz, Lisa Banks and Michael Bromwich came after a call Sunday with staff for the Senate Judiciary Committee. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations and said he wants to testify before the committee.

“Despite actual threats to her safety and her life, Dr. Ford believes it is important for Senators to hear directly from her about the sexual assault committed against her,” the statement read.

Iowa GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley, the committee chairman, made the announcement official in a statement later Sunday, saying the panel would hear testimony from Ford followed by Kavanaugh on Thursday.

The statement from Ford’s lawyers noted that she would still testify even though “important procedural and logistical issues remain unresolved” and expressed dissatisfaction that the committee does not plan to subpoena Mark Judge, who Ford said was in the room when Kavanaugh allegedly groped her and tried to remove her clothes during a party in their high school years.

Judge has denied having any memory of such an incident and said he did not want to testify.

