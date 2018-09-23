Bicyclist seriously injured after colliding with vehicle

SAN DIEGO — A 37-year-old man riding a bicycle was hit by a vehicle, seriously injured, and the driver sped off, officials said Sunday.

Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, San Diego officers were called to the 47th Street, just south of the 94 Freeway. in the Chollas View neighborhood, said San Diego Police Officer John Buttle.

The driver was heading south on 47th Street, while the bicyclist was riding north. The car and bike collided, ejecting the rider, Buttle said.

The driver failed to stop and continued southbound on 47th Street, Buttle said.

Buttle said the victim, who suffered a head injury and broken jaw, was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest for treatment.

It was not disclosed by police if the vehicle the driver was identified.