64-year-old hiker collapses, dies on trail in Cleveland National Forest

ALPINE. Calif. — A 64-year-old man collapsed and died on a hiking trail in the Cleveland National Forest near Alpine, the county Sheriff’s Department said Sunday.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday, deputies arrived at the Horsethief Canyon area, off Lyons Valley Road, to help recover the hiker, said Lt. Damon Blankerbaker of the county Sheriff’s Department.

CalFire and Mercy medics attempted to revive the man, but he was unresponsive, Blankerbaker said.

Because of rugged terrain and heat, a helicopter was needed to transport the man, Blankerbaker said.

The man’s name was unavailable Sunday, pending a county Medical Examiner’s Office investigation