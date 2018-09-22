The Eagles perform at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO — Rock and Roll Hall of Famers the Eagles will perform for two-and-a-half hours Saturday night at Petco Park.

The legendary band will begin its sold-out concert at 9 p.m. and perform until 11:30 p.m., according to a schedule provided by Live Nation, the show’s producer.

The Doobie Brothers, who open the concert, will take the stage at 5:15 p.m. and perform for 75 minutes. They’ll be followed by the Zac Brown Band from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The Petco Park parking lot will open at noon. The stadium gates will open at 3 p.m.

All attendees will be screened and required to walk through metal detectors when entering Petco Park for Saturday’s concert.

