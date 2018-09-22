× Man shot to death at North County bar

ESCONDIDO (CNS) — Police arrested a 32-year-old Escondido man on suspicion of murder in connection with the shooting death of an unidentified male Saturday at a bar on West Grand Avenue.

Manuel Eliseo Martinez was booked into Vista jail on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon to commit an assault, carrying a loaded firearm in public, being a gang member possessing a firearm, possession of a controlled substance for sales, being a felon possessing a firearm and ammunition and resisting arrest, according to Lt. Chris Lick of the Escondido Police Department.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending family identification, police said.

Shortly before 1 a.m., police were alerted about a shooting at the bar, located on the 100 block of West Grand Avenue, Lick said.

A second unidentified person was shot, but had non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive, Lick said. Both victims were taken to Palomar Hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

Witnesses at the scene identified Martinez as the suspect, Lick said. Officers chased Martinez on foot for several blocks and then arrested him after a brief struggle, Lick said.

After interviewing witnesses, police said the incident appears to be gang-related.