SAN DIEGO — Police Saturday took a man into custody after he allegedly brandished a knife and threatened employees in an Ocean Beach sandwich shop, an officer said.

Officer John Buttle said police were called to a Subway store at 1916 Cable St. shortly before 5 p.m.

The unidentified man said “hundreds of people were threatening him,” Buttle said.

It was unclear whether anyone was injured or what charges the man would face.