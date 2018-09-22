Fast-moving brush fire burns more than 1K acres near Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — A fast-moving brush fire north of Los Angeles had burned more than 1,000 acres by early Saturday evening.

The fire was first reported around 3 p.m. in the remote Castaic area north of Santa Clarita and Six Flags Magic Mountain. In less than two hours, the blaze had grown to 1,200 acres. Officials have named the blaze “Charlie Fire” after Charlie Canyon Road, where flames were first spotted.

The #CharlieFire has grown to 1,200 acres in the Castaic area. Our emergency blog has been activated at https://t.co/F38a7g7g6o. pic.twitter.com/fcW8tpCJYa — Santa Clarita City (@santaclarita) September 22, 2018

Officials ordered evacuations in the immediate area, including homes and businesses along San Francisquito Canyon from Lowridge Place to Camp 14.

Ground crews were having difficulty reaching flames in remote areas, but helicopters and jets were dropping water on the fire.

Today, #CharlieFire started and is currently burning in the area of Castaic by Charlie Canyon and Tapia Canyon. Only brush at this time but the paintball park in the area was evacuated as a precaution. Fire is currently handling and we will update you as we can. #LAFD #LASD pic.twitter.com/IgEGwrsD43 — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) September 22, 2018

We will update this developing story as we learn more.