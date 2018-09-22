Fast-moving brush fire burns more than 1K acres near Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — A fast-moving brush fire north of Los Angeles had burned more than 1,000 acres by early Saturday evening.
The fire was first reported around 3 p.m. in the remote Castaic area north of Santa Clarita and Six Flags Magic Mountain. In less than two hours, the blaze had grown to 1,200 acres. Officials have named the blaze “Charlie Fire” after Charlie Canyon Road, where flames were first spotted.
Officials ordered evacuations in the immediate area, including homes and businesses along San Francisquito Canyon from Lowridge Place to Camp 14.
Ground crews were having difficulty reaching flames in remote areas, but helicopters and jets were dropping water on the fire.
