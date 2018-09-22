Family criticizes officers’ role in deadly motorcycle chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- The family of a Chula Vista man who died trying to out-run police on his motorcycle held a vigil for the second anniversary of his death Saturday, calling for a renewed investigation into the conduct of the officers chasing him.

Police say Carlos Antonio Sanchez, 47, was driving erratically and the wrong way on Hunte Parkway just before 10 p.m. on Sept. 23, 2016 when officers tried to pull him over.

Police say Sanchez ignored them and sped off west onto Otay Lakes Road. As he approached the state Route 125 overpass, he crashed into the rear of a truck, was ejected from his bike and hit a tree. He was declared dead at the scene.

Saturday's vigil was held at the scene of the fatal crash on Otay Lakes Road. Sanchez's family members say that officers didn't follow correct pursuit protocols when they chased the 47-year-old, putting the public in danger and leading to his death "over an alleged traffic violation."

Happening Now: Vigil for Carlos Sanchez. Sanchez was killed during a police pursuit in 2016. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/F3GmydxW9p — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) September 23, 2018

"He would not drive in six lanes of oncoming traffic," said Carlos' sister Martha. "We've tried speaking with the mayor, the police chief, even internal affairs and no one has talked to us," she continued.

When FOX 5 reached out to Chula Vista Police about the incident, they referred to their police chase protocols outlined in a manual that's available online.

Saturday's vigil, organized by a San Diego division of the group United Against Police Terror , was meant to bring renewed scrutiny to Sanchez's case.