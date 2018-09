SAN DIEGO —┬áThree people were taken to a hospital Saturday after suffering minor injuries in multi-vehicle accident on West San Marcos Boulevard and Acacia Drive, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The accident was reported at 11:33 a.m. and involved a Volvo, an SUV and a sedan, Lt. Karla Menzies said.

Menzies said the three people were taken to Palomar Hospital, but added that no further details were available.