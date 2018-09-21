Woman hit, killed in South Bay after leaving boyfriend’s car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- A woman got out of her boyfriend's car and stepped into the road in Chula Vista Friday night when she was hit and killed by a passing vehicle, the Chula Vista Police Department confirms.

The fatal crash happened around 8 p.m. on H Street near Interstate 805.

Police say the woman had been in a car with her boyfriend when she got out of the vehicle and stepped into the roadway, where she was hit by the passing car. The driver stayed on-scene after the crash and was later taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. The woman was killed by the impact.

Chula Vista police closed lanes between the southbound I-805 off-ramp and westbound East H Street for an investigation into the crash, which was expected to last through the night. Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the accident.

Residents told FOX 5 that speeding drivers often concern them along that stretch of roadway.