WATCH LIVE: Prosecutors update sexual assault case against O.C. surgeon, girlfriend

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Orange County District Attorney’s officials on Friday are expected to provide an update on a Newport Beach surgeon and his girlfriend who have been charged with drugging and sexually assaulting two women.

Grant William Robicheaux, 38, and Cerissa Laura Riley, 31, were charged in connection with assaulting two women earlier this week. Authorities said that 10 additional women have come forward accusing the couple of similar crimes.

Orange County DA Tony Rackauckas said the couple used their charm and good looks to lure women and make them feel comfortable.

The DA’s office will hold a news conference about the case at 11 a.m. Friday.