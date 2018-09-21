× Suspected drunk driver causes multi-car crash seriously injuring woman

SAN DIEGO – A man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving Friday following a multi-vehicle crash in the College area that sent one woman to a hospital with major injuries, officials said.

It happened shortly after 1:15 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 8 near College Avenue, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.

A woman was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital with major injuries, Bettencourt said.

A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI, Bettencourt said.

CHP officers closed the two right lanes of eastbound Interstate 8 for the crash investigation and clean-up, Bettencourt said. They were reopened around 3:15 a.m.