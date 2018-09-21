Driver hits man in wheelchair, drives away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. - Police searched Friday for the driver of a car who drove away after hitting a 58-year-old man in a wheelchair, causing life-threatening head injuries in El Cajon.

Officers and paramedics responded about 9:30 p.m. Thursday to a call of a pedestrian in a wheelchair that had been hit by a vehicle in the 1000 block of East Main Street and discovered the victim and his wheelchair laying near the center left turn lane, according to Lt. Steven Kirk of the El Cajon Police Department.

The victim was unconscious and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Kirk said.

After speaking with witnesses, detectives determined the victim was crossing southbound on East Main Street outside of a crosswalk when he was struck by a silver Nissan Altima. The driver did not stop and continued westbound on East Main Street, Kirk said.

A description of the driver was not immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the collision was asked to call El Cajon police at 619-579-3311.