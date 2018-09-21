Residents help fight off North County brush fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- Residents in an Escondido neighborhood helped combat a bush fire before fire crews arrived Friday.

Firefighters received reports on the one-acre blaze in the 3000 block of Slivkoff Drive just before 1 p.m. Two people in the area told FOX 5 they used their garden hose and shovels to slow down the flames before crews arrived. The fire had grown close to structures in the area.

Crews arrived and stopped the fire from spreading any further within about 15 minutes. Crews had the fire 100-percent contained in 2 hours. There were no injuries or damage reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.