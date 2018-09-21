Rescuers work to save man surrounded by water at Sunset Cliffs

SAN DIEGO — Rescuers rushed to Sunset Cliffs Friday evening after a man called to report he was trapped on the rocks and surrounded by water.

The call came in around 7:30 p.m. The man told dispatchers he was stuck on the cliffside near Ladera Street and Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, not far from a staircase to the shore.

A San Diego police helicopter helped lifeguards and San Diego Fire-Rescue crews locate the man, who fire officials say is not injured. Rescuers were trying to determine the best way to move the man to safety shortly before 8 p.m.

