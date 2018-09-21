× Broken gas line disrupts Midway medical offices

SAN DIEGO – A broken natural gas line disrupted access to a medical office building in the Midway District for about an hour Friday morning.

A contractor accidentally broke the gas line at the Kaiser Permanente Point Loma medical offices and pharmacy on Fordham Street, south of Midway Drive, authorities said.

San Diego police got there shortly after 7 a.m. and blocked traffic. Fire crews advised anyone already inside the building to stay put.

San Diego Gas & Electric Co. crews got the gas flow shut off by about 8 a.m.