Construction worker injured at La Jolla high-rise

SAN DIEGO — A construction worker was injured on the 20th floor of a La Jolla high-rise late Friday afternoon.

The accident was reported at an apartment building that’s under construction at 8800 Lombard Place, a planned residential extension of the Westfield UTC, around 3:30 p.m.

Colleagues used a crane to bring the worker down from the 20th floor, where paramedics treated t for injuries and then took the worker to the hospital, San Diego Fire-Rescue officials confirmed.

SDFD did not immediately describe the worker or their injuries, but they did say the patient was “conscious and alert.”

Waiting on a corporate statement, but according to San Diego Fire, a construction worker was injured at this site in La Jolla. He was taken to the trauma unit at Scripps Memorial @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/SuFtMlHcVt — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) September 22, 2018

