Construction worker injured at La Jolla high-rise

SAN DIEGO — A construction worker was injured on the 20th floor of a La Jolla high-rise late Friday afternoon.
The accident was reported at an apartment building that’s under construction at 8800 Lombard Place, a planned residential extension of the Westfield UTC, around 3:30 p.m.
Colleagues used a crane to bring the worker down from the 20th floor, where paramedics treated t for injuries and then took the worker to the hospital, San Diego Fire-Rescue officials confirmed.
SDFD did not immediately describe the worker or their injuries, but they did say the patient was “conscious and alert.”
We will update this developing story as we learn more.
32.867117 -117.211644