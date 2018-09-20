Woman allegedly used glitter glue, crayons to smuggle drugs to boyfriend in jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. – A woman is accused of using glitter glue and crayons to get drugs to her boyfriend inside of a Virginia jail.

Krystal Milne, a 33-year-old from Hampton, was arrested on August 16th, according to WTKR. She is accused of attempting to mail suspected narcotics into the Hampton City Jail.

Court documents reveal that a detective was monitoring a jailhouse phone call between inmate Robert Davis and his girlfriend, Milne. Documents state the two were discussing that narcotics be mailed to Davis while in jail.

Milne is accused of telling him to pay special attention to the middle cloud in the picture and that she was going to try and “use glitter glue this time," according to documents.

Hampton Police said Milne is the only one facing charges.

The detective reportedly told the Sheriff’s Office to be on alert for mail being delivered to the jail.

On August 16th the Sheriff’s Department said they received three letters sent from Milne to Davis and each one contained suspected narcotics as described in the phone call.

Documents state the narcotics were concealed by using glitter glue and crayons.

Milne was arrested for one count of delivery of drugs to a prisoner and possession of marijuana.

She is scheduled for court on December 6.